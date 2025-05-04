Gov Bago donates N50m to Living Faith Church, pledges road construction

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, on Sunday, announced a donation of N50 million to the Living Faith Church Worldwide during the 44th anniversary celebration of the Church held at its headquarters in Gbaiko, Minna.

The Governor also pledged to construct a road network within the church premises, while advocating for a collective effort by the government, parents, and religious bodies to restore family values in society.

He made this call during the anniversary celebration at the Church auditorium in Gbaiko, Minna.

Governor Bago lamented the erosion of family values, which he said has led to intolerance and other societal vices.

While congratulating the Living Faith Church Worldwide on reaching its 44-year milestone, the Governor promised continued support to the Church and Christendom.

He encouraged the Church to align with his administration’s agricultural agenda by establishing a farm and urged continued prayers for his government in its quest to deliver a “New Niger.”

The Governor then reaffirmed his N50 million donation and reiterated his commitment to constructing the road network within the Church premises.

The Resident Pastor of Living Faith Church, Minna, Pastor Anso John Dominion, expressed gratitude to the Governor for gracing the anniversary celebration.

He commended the Bago-led administration for its commitment to the “New Niger” vision, particularly through widespread infrastructural and agricultural development across the State.

The Resident Pastor assured the “farmer Governor” of the Church’s continued prayers for the successful completion of all his developmental projects, which he noted are capable of transforming lives and livelihoods.

In separate goodwill messages, Deputy Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Mrs. Afiniki Dauda; Special Adviser to the Governor on Public-Private Partnerships, Mr. Jonathan Vatsa; and the Coordinator to the Governor on Christian Affairs, Lawrence Moh’d Isa, congratulated the Living Faith Church on its 44th anniversary.

They commended Governor Bago for consistently supporting the Christian community in the state and pledged their continued support for his policies aimed at improving the state.

Presentations were made to the Governor by the Living Faith Church and the Christian community in appreciation of his unwavering support. An appeal was also made for the construction of a Christian Centre on land owned by the Niger State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The Governor was accompanied to the event by members of the State Executive Council and other top government officials.