As part of efforts to ensure the well-being and protection of every child within the nation’s capital, the FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, has inaugurated the FCT At-Risk Children Implementation Committee.

While inaugurating the committee, the minister described the establishment of the committee as a crucial step towards addressing the needs of identified vulnerable children and ensuring that they are not left behind.

Mahmoud, therefore, tasked Committee to develop and implement comprehensive strategies to support at-risk children in the FCT, including providing them with access to essential services, protection from harm, and opportunities for education and social development.

She said; “Our children are the future of our nation, and it is our responsibility to provide them with the care, protection and support they need to thrive and reach their full potential.

“Unfortunately, there are many children in the FCT who are at risk due to various factors such as poverty, abuse, neglect, and lack of access to education and healthcare”.

She expressed full confidence in the ability of members of the Committee and their dedication to the very important assignment.

Mahmoud also urged them to work tirelessly and collaboratively to identify the most pressing needs of at-risk children in the FCT and to develop effective solutions to address them.

According to Mahmoud; “The outcome of this Committee can make a real and lasting difference in the lives of these children and help them build a better future for themselves and for our nation”.

Accordingly, the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the Committee include liaising with FCT Area Councils and other stakeholders in the FCT, to ensure that children are not at risk in FCT, and come up with workable partnerships with corporate organizations to buy into this initiative for effective implementation; Conduct a baseline survey to ascertain the number of at-risk children in FCT and a mechanism for enrolment, and to work out a sustainability plan that will gradually make the program self-funding;

Others include researching the best way possible to bring to the barest minimum the influx of children at risk into the FCT; Providing strategic direction and guidance for the At-Risk Children Project; monitoring and evaluating project progress toward achieving its goals, and Conducting community engagement for the buy-in of all stakeholders particularly, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and all faith-based organisations.

Speaking on behalf of the Committee, the chairperson, Hajia Adamu Maijidda Kuku, stressed that the “At-Risk Children Project” was a visionary initiative that aimed to protect the children’s future by addressing the various risks they encounter, assuring that the administration must create a safe, nurturing, and empowering environment for every child in the territory.

According to her; “Leveraging the strengths of the technical diversity in the committee, our strategy will be comprehensive, effective, and multi-dimensional guaranteeing no child falls behind.

“We will work hand-in-hand with local government area councils who are the closest administrative bodies to the communities, and their close knowledge of local challenges and dynamics is invaluable”.

Members of the Committee include Hajia Adamu Maijidda Kuku, who will serve as the chairperson, Hon. Simon Helen Zamani, Hafsat Mahmud, and Kalu A. Ifeanyi.

Others include Chinyere Maduka, Solomon Abenu, Hussain M. Makari, Babayola Abdulrahaman, Rotimi Ojo, Elizabeth O. Aliu, and Suleiman Abubakar Ndabagi.

