A recently -conducted perception survey, has described some of the banks’ adverts in Nigeria as totally misleading; since they make banking services look so easy to access, whereas the opposite is the reality.

The nationwide perception audit, conducted by the Strategy & Intelligence Service unit of Nigeria`s Perception Consulting firm CMC Connect LLP, also revealed some perception gap in the nation’s banking industry.

The report which described bank consumers as not having enough information and understanding about banks’ products, also stressed the need for banks to be painstaking while providing the much-needed information on their products and services to the public.

“Banks must be painstaking in providing the much- needed information and understanding on their products and services. They must stop making customers feel they are doing them a favour, and manage customers with utmost respect and empathy, since customers have alternatives,” the report stated.

The survey report delved into the thoughts and emotions of Nigerian banking customers, revealing their perspectives, preferences, and expectations as they entrust their financial well-being to the country’s banking institutions.

Presenting the report, tagged, “Customers’ Perception of Banking Products and Services in Nigeria” Team Lead, Strategy and Intelligence, Ms Vanessa Ezenwafor, described customer perceptions as vital metrics that shape the banking industry in today’s dynamic landscape.

“This survey underscores the importance of understanding these perceptions and acting upon them. To remain ahead of the competition, banks must embrace digital transformation, elevate the quality of customer service, and foster greater trust through transparency and responsiveness,” she added.

In his remarks, Chairman of Odu`a Investment Company Limited, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, expressed satisfaction with the detailed survey reports, while emphasising the need for Nigerians to embrace banking culture, citing its potential to reduce the incidence of armed robbery.

