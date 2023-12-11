Brands and Advertising journal, Marketing Space, has announced plans to honour some top brands and marketing communications practitioners, for their contributions to the growth of the nation’s integrated marketing communications space.

The recognition, the publication says, as part of activities lined up to mark the publication’s ninth anniversary celebrations.

The professionals are scheduled to be decorated, this month, December, in their respective offices across Lagos.

Commenting on the event, the CEO of Marketing Space, Lukman Ishau, stated that the award, which is part of the publication’s 9th year anniversary celebration is designed to appreciate and recognise brands, agencies and individual practitioners, for their immense support for the publication and contributions to the growth of the industry.

