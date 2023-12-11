Public Relations agency, Red Gecko, has reassured clients and other stakeholders in the nation’s Public Relations space of commitment to pushing boundaries and setting new standards, as part of its contributions to the growth of the practice.

The Managing Director of the agency, Cornelius Onuoha gave this pledge, while receiving the firm’s plaque as the 2023 Outstanding PR Agency at the Momentous Outstanding Personality Awards (MOPA), held recently.

The award was designed to celebrate organisations and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional achievements and made significant contributions across various sectors.

Expressing gratitude for the award recognition, Onuoha described the achievement as a reflection of the hardwork, passion, and creativity of the agency, and a recognition of its past achievements and an inspiration for future endeavours.

“This award will motivate us to continue pushing boundaries and setting new standards in the field of public relations,” he added.

Speaking at the award ceremony, the Convener, Sesan Awobiye, stated that the choice of the agency was informed by its consistency in delivering top-notch PR services.

