Soludo receives Peter Obi in Anambra

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, on Friday, received Mr Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia.

Obi’s visit to Soludo was made known to newsmen in Awka, in a statement by the governor’s Press Secretary, Christian Aburime.

According to the statement, both leaders had a mutual discussion behind closed doors. Afterwards, Mr Peter Obi commended Governor Soludo highly for the great job he is doing in Anambra State.

Governor Soludo on the other hand welcomed Mr Peter Obi to Anambra as a prominent son of the State and wished him well on his presidential bid as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

