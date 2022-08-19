Revocation of licenses of radio, tv stations hasty, reckless, says NUJ

Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has described as hasty and ill-advised the decision taken and announced on Friday by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), to revoke the licenses of 52 broadcast stations nationwide over-indebtedness to the commission.

The affected stations, according to NBC are said to owe arrears of licence fees amounting to N2.6 billion since 2015.

“Although the Director General of NBC, Malam Balarabe Shehu Ilelah claimed that this development had no political motives, we insist that the action was ill-timed and reckless”, NUJ stated in a press release.

According to the press release signed by the National President of the NUJ, Chris Isiguzor, “It should be noted that this wholesale revocation of licences at this critical time of insecurity in the country appears to be a decision taken without careful prior deliberation, consultation or counsel.”

The NUJ further stated that “While we regret the inability of these broadcast stations to fulfil their obligations to NBC, in view of dwindling resources, we caution against such large scale clampdown of broadcast stations in disregard to security issues and the attendant consequence. We cannot afford the unpleasant outcome of such a media blackout at this time.”

“We call on NBC to exercise more restraint on this issue in consideration of national security and allow for more dialogue and consultation to find a better way of dealing with the situation”, the NUJ cautioned.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ASUU Members Won’t Be Paid For Strike Period — FG

THE Federal Government on Thursday insisted that it will not accede to the demand by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for their members to be paid the backlog of salaries withheld over the ongoing strike, saying it is meant to be the penalty for their needless action….Revocation of licenses

What Transpired During Obasanjo, Tinubu’s Meeting — Gbajabiamila

SPEAKER of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, says going by what transpired during the meeting between former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, Tinubu’s victory is assured in 2023…..Revocation of licenses