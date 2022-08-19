NAFDAC cracks down on manufacturers, distributors of illegal herbal preparations

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, announced this while briefing journalists in Abuja on the danger of using illicit herbal intoxicants otherwise known as ‘kurkura’ gargle, herbal aphrodisiac, and alcoholic bitters.

While speaking further, Adeyeye said: “As you are all aware, NAFDAC was established by Act Cap N1 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 to regulate and control the manufacture, importation, exportation, advertisement, distribution, sale and use of food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devises, bottled water, detergent and chemicals referred to as regulated products.

“Recently the Agency has received a series of reports on the use of a herbal preparation popularly known as ‘Kurkura’, particularly in the South West and Northern axis of the country. “

“The Agency swung into action and carried out intelligence and enforcement action. We have commenced a nationwide crackdown on all illegal manufacturers and distributors of these Herbal Preparations with a view to bringing perpetrators to book and minimising the usage of the substance.

“Findings from various operations carried out revealed a dangerous trend in the use of such substances laced with a high concentration of tobacco and sometimes cannabis by our populace cutting across all genders and age groups particularly artisans, drivers, okada riders etc.

Adeyeye explained that the ‘Kurkura’ herbal preparations discovered in circulations included: Five Minutes Power Herbs Medicine; Haonu Laha Herbal Mixture; Gamzaki Tradomedical Herbal Ventures; Barakallahu Multipurpose Herbal Mixture and Sabon Karfi Herbal Mixture.

She pointed out that among the above, only Haonu Laha Herbal Mixture is registered, nonetheless laced with unapproved substances that are injurious to the body,

“Among many others. Kurkura is an illicit product illegally consumed for the sole aim of getting intoxicated. The substance when abused can be harmful to the body organs such as the brain, kidney and liver. The damage to the Kidney and Liver cannot be overemphasised.

“This substance can cause irrational thinking, altered state of mind, which if taken by a driver can lead to Road Traffic Accident with the attendant fatality consequences, or can lead to criminal behaviours such as rape, kidnapping and murder,” she added.

Adeyeye also stated that another herbal preparation that is of concern is aphrodisiac and the Agency has discovered the lacing of it with cannabis.

She said: “In our recent operation, we impounded the following dangerous herbal aphrodisiac at some Islamic Herbal Medicines shops in Zaria, Kaduna State: Gagare Man Power; Minister For Man Power and Almenjou For Lazy Men in Bed”.

“Others are, Nisan Zango Karfin Maza, Shagalin Ka Man Power, Dakan Jia Man Power enhancement, Wuff Male Sexual Performance and Afafata For Sexual Drive etc.

“So far one of the illegal factories involved in the production of such unauthorised products has been shut down and the owner arrested.

“Worthy of note is the discovery of the usage of Hyergra 200(Sildenafil Citrate tablet), Anafranil tablets (Clomipramine tablet 25mg) and Cannon Extra (Paracetamol 500mg+Caffeine 30mg) in the production room”.

“The owner admitted that he dissolves the Hyergra 200, Cannon Extra and the Amafranil in a drum and mixes the content with boiled Kanafari, Garlic, Dundu, Marke, Hankufa, Sweetener and Sodium Benzoate to make up the Man Power preparation. Yet the label on the preparation read 100 per cent Herbal”.

“The effect of such preparation on a person with heart challenges can only be imagined. The makers of these products were arrested and later granted bail. An investigation is ongoing.”

Adeyeye also disclosed that an alcoholic bitters product that is of grave concern is Japata Alcoholic bitters which was duly registered by NAFDAC but laced with marijuana or cannabis compared to the registered product that had only ethanol.

Through intelligence, NAFDAC was able to shut down the company. This product when tested in the laboratory caused the death of the mice within five minutes. The alcoholic content was doubled compared with the registered product.

She said: “The retained samples, kept at the point of registration, did not cause any injury to the animals.

“The product laced with cannabis was said to cause an altered state of mind and psychological problems to the user. The owner of the company is on the run and the matter has been shared with NDLEA.

“We shall continue with the raid on other illegal production outlets and the perpetrators will be dealt with in line with the extant laws and regulations.

“This drives home the fact that eradication of fake and counterfeit drugs, adulterated and unwholesome processed foods and other regulated products is a holistic battle which should involve every well-meaning Nigerian.

“I want to assure Nigerians that NAFDAC is doing everything to ensure that only safe medicine and wholesome food of the right quality are sold to our citizenry.

“I would also like to use this opportunity to solicit the support of health practitioners, community leaders, religious leaders, the press and all stakeholders to continue to educate their wards and family members to desist from patronising quacks and hawkers of medicines on the street. Let me also use the medium to thank the gentlemen and ladies of the press and civil societies for their support to NAFDAC in this regard.