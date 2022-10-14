Soludo condemns killing of three vigilante members in Anambra

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo has condemned the killing of three vigilante members in the state by gunmen.

Tribune Online had earlier reported the killing of the operatives, with their commander, who is also known as Shaba. The incident happened in Igboukwu community, Aguata Local Government Area of the State.

Though the victims were not earlier identified, Soludo in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime identified them as; Okeke Emeka, Nnayelu Orizu and Chukwuma Ubaego.

Aburime in the release made on behalf of the governor said: “The governor condemned it in very strong terms.

“While condemning the dastardly killings, Governor Soludo reiterated that those responsible for the killing of the three vigilante operatives will be fished out wherever they are to face justice.

“This particular act of killing is inhuman and totally unacceptable. The perpetrators will surely not go scot-free as we are fully determined to fish them out to pay dearly for their crimes.” Governor Soludo reassured.

The Governor further reassured that government is zeroing in on those who attacked Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s convoy and some military personnel and would soon be brought to face the full wrath of the law.

He commiserated with the families of the deceased and Igboukwu community, assuring that the death of the Vigilante operatives will not be in vain.

