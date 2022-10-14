Rema’s ‘Calm down’ video becomes fastest Afrobeat single to reach 200 million views on Youtube

Mavin music artist, Divine Ikubor, popularly known by his stage name Rema, is currently in a joyous mood after the visual of his hit single “Calm down” surpassed 200 million views on Youtube in eight months, becoming the fastest Afrobeat single to reach the milestone.

To celebrate the new feat, the hitmaker took to his verified Twitter account to express excitement and appreciate his fans and supporters for believing in him.

He wrote “200 Million Views ?? God! 😳 I’m speechless! Aaah Thank you for believing in me guys! 😩❤️”

Congratulating Rema on his latest win, his Mavin label mate, Crayon tweeted “Rema’s Calm down just hit 200 Million views in 8 months !!!! What?????😱😱😱😱😱 this boy zukwanike!!!! Calm down is not calming down!!! Big congratulations my brudda love you dieee! RnR 1B streams soon come! Told ya❤️”

Rema’s latest achievement is coming more than a year after he took to social media to celebrate with multiple award winning Nigerian artist, Davido, whose 2017 released hit single “Fall” became the first ever Afrobeat music video to reach 200 million views on Youtube in 2021.

In a tweet dated April 8, 2021, Rema celebrated with Davido and stated that he was inspired by his success.

“I celebrate with OBO, this has never been done, a huge milestone and I’m INSPIRED! 🙌🏾 👑,” he wrote.

Rema, however, has not only joined the exclusive list of Afrobeats artists whose songs have surpassed 200 million views on Youtube, but has become the fastest Afrobeat artist to do so within the space of eight months.

Rema’s record-breaking song, “Calm down” was released on February 11, 2022 as the fourth single off Rema’s debut album Rave & Roses. The song was produced by Andre Vibez while the visual was shot by Director K.

