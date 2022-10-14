Fayemi hails Ekiti AG over donation of ICT centre, court to community

The Outgoing governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi has commended the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda, SAN for his selflessness and commitment to the development of the Okemesi community.

Fayemi spoke on Friday in Okemesi, Ekiti West local government area of the state while commissioning the Information and Communication Technology(ICT) centre and the renovation and refurbishment of a Magistrate court by the AG.

Fapohunda also presented a cheque of one million naira each to the women group to boost their businesses and youths in the community to support their entrepreneurship programme.

The governor stated that the gestures of the outgoing Commissioner for Justice is commendable in view of the importance of the ICT centre to the growing demand in the digital and technology-driven economy across the world.

According to him, the AG has laid a foundation which would help in turning the fortune of youths and students in the community for the better, adding that the investment in the next few years would boost the socio-economic development of the area.

He advised other well-meaning citizens of the community to emulate Fapohunda by giving back to their roots, reiterating that government alone cannot provide the needed projects and investment in all communities in the state.

According to him, ” Even though I have series of activities and engagements to do today (Friday) as will prepare to leave the office, I insist that I must be here to celebrate with my brother and friend for this remarkable gesture to his community.

“No doubt, Fapohunda has demonstrated love for his people. Let me tell you that Okemesi has a son that has made the community, state and country proud in so many ways and I happy to associate with him for giving back to his people.

“The ICT centre will definitely fill a gap that has been observed in this area because as the world move to the digital space, there is no telling what we will get from the ICT centre, especially in this increasingly digital economy.

“Younger people are more driven at the moment by technology and you will know what this ICT centre will do to the community.”

While applauding the renovation of the magistrate court, Fayemi promised to liaise with the Chief judge of the state, Justice Oyewole Adeyeye for the posting of a magistrate who will work and reside in the community.

He supported the financial donation by the AG with one million naira each for the women and youth groups in the community.

Speaking, Fapohunda said the drive to construct the ICT centre was necessitated on the need to bridge the gap relating to technology, especially among secondary school students and the entire youths in the community.

“The problem among our students and youths in this community has always been lack of access to computer and ICT facilities and I believe this gesture will help out people to be competitive and meet up with the demands in the labour market,” he said.





The Senior Advocate Nigeria added that the refurbished and equipped magistrate court was a direct response to the growing insecurity in the area, saying the effective justice delivery would in no small measure reduce the scourge of criminalities in the community.

Fapohunda commended the outgoing governor for his support and encouragement during the course of the administration and the project, maintaining that the gestures were made possible due to his determination to provide solutions to the problems confronting people in the area.

The Owa Ooye of Okemesi, Oba Gbadebo Adedeji expressed joy in the gestures by Fapohunda to the community, adding that the ICT center and the Magistrate court would serve as a catalyst for social economic development in the area.

