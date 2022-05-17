Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has condemned in strong terms, the abduction of the member representing Aguata Constituency II at the State House of Assembly, Hon. Okechukwu Okoye and his campaign Director, Mr Cyril Chiegboka.

The abduction of the duo occured on May 15, 2022.

The condemnation message was contained in a statement signed and made available to Tribune Online in Awka, on Monday, by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime.

The Governor in the message asked for their immediate release and further frowned over the spate of insecurity across the State in recent times where innocent citizens have been attacked or killed adding that his administration had already reached out to critical stakeholders for the restoration of peace and security to the State.

Soludo restated that the current spike in cases of kidnapping and killing of innocent citizens is undermining the sanctity of human lives and no one or group has the right to take human life with such gross impunity.

He, therefore, sympathised with families of those who have directly or indirectly lost their loved ones and re-assured that the government is doing everything possible with the security agencies to restore peace and security to the State in accordance with the law.





Soludo condemns abduction of Anambra lawmaker