AfDB president, Adesina distances self from APC presidential race

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi A. Adesina has turned down requests by some Nigerians to drag him into the 2023 presidential race under the banner of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement of rejection, which he personally signed, Dr Adesina said though he was extremely humbled by several calls from Nigerians at home and abroad to consider running for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, his current responsibilities at the Bank do not allow him to accept the offer.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the job he is doing in the AfDB, and stressed: “I remain fully engaged and committed to the mission that Nigeria, Africa and all the non-African shareholders of the African Development Bank have given me for Africa’s development.”

While thanking those who sacrificed their resources to purchase for him the APC’s nomination and declaration of interest forms for their goodwill and kindness, he reiterated: “I remain fully focused on the mission of supporting the accelerated development and economic integration of Africa.”

The statement reads: “I have been extremely humbled by several calls from Nigerians at home and abroad that I should consider running for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I am very touched by all who have gone to a great extent, with such huge sacrifices, of their own volition, to consider me worthy to be proposed for potential consideration. The coalition groups of youth, women, farmers, physically challenged and well-meaning Nigerians that have done this have expressed their genuine free will, political right, freedom of expression and association for my consideration, with the interest of Nigeria at heart.





“While I am deeply honoured, humbled and grateful for all the incredible goodwill, kindness, and confidence, my current responsibilities at this time do not allow me to accept to be considered. I remain fully engaged and committed to the mission that Nigeria, Africa and all the non-African shareholders of the African Development Bank have given me for Africa’s development.

“I remain fully focused on the mission of supporting the accelerated development and economic integration of Africa.

“May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“May God bless Africa.”

