Soltesh Iyere becomes ECOWAS youth ambassador

The Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) has appointed Solomon Iyere, famous Soltesh Iyere, as Youth Ambassador.

The appointment, which was announced in an official letter from the West African Youth Council is in recognition of his laudable antecedents of dedication, hard work, and diligence in the area of service to humanity, value Creation, innovation & Integrity has always been what Iyere stands for.

The Recognition by the West Africa ( ECOWAS ) Youth Council solidifies all he stands for and will surely make the young entrepreneur do more.

Iyere who is the founder of the celebrity public relations agency, theMedia 360 Company Ltd, in an interview with TribuneOnline said the new recognition could not have come at a better time when he is currently working with youths across many divides to bring about positive change.

The event which took place in Summerset Continental in Maitama Abuja engaged key stakeholders including delegates from the ECOWAS youth council, legal practitioners, CSOs, medical personnel among others.

Highlights of the event were; the presentation of the Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Peace Building, diplomatic plate number and ECOWAS identification card.

Friends and well-wishers present at the event showered encomium on the life and leadership role of Amb Peacemaker, saying it is an award well deserved.

