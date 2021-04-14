Take second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, UNICEF urges Nigerians

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has urged those who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, AstraZeneca vaccine, to take a second dose for stronger immunity against the virus.

Mrs Elizabeth Onitolo, UNICEF Communication for Development (C4D) Specialists, made the call in Yola on Wednesday at a three-day media dialogue on Immunisation, Post-polio Certification and COVID-19 Vaccination.

The programme was organised by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture in collaboration with UNICEF.

Onitolo urged those who were vaccinated to also observe the protocols to safeguard other people from the virus.

She said that there was a need for people to get vaccinated and continue to abide by the protocols to curtail the spread of the virus.

Also, Mrs Lilian Okeke, Team Lead, African Field Epidemiology Network (AFENET) in Adamawa, said the vaccine was provided to save lives and not to harm anyone.

“Our concern is to save lives, you need to take those preventive measures to save your life and others,“ Okeke said.

She advised pregnant women to consult their doctors for medical advice before receiving such vaccine.

(NAN)

