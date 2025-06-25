Soldiers killed as troops repel coordinated bandit attacks in Niger, Kaduna

The Nigerian Armed Forces successfully repelled coordinated bandits attacks on military forward operating bases in Niger and Kaduna States on Monday, June 24.

While scores of the attackers were neutralised during intense gun battles, military authorities confirmed that several soldiers tragically lost their lives during the coordinated bandit attacks.

The simultaneous assaults targeted military locations in Kwanar Dutse Mairiga and Boka areas of Niger State, as well as Aungwan Turai in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to the Nigerian Army on its X handle, the assailants launched a three-pronged attack on the bases in a coordinated manner, prompting immediate counter-attacks by land and air component forces deployed to the affected areas.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the army confirmed that troops responded with superior firepower, leading to the neutralization of a large number of bandits during the engagements.

“In response, land and air component troops launched several counter-attacks that eliminated scores of bandits in the encounters. Sadly, some gallant warriors paid the supreme price in the day-long battles while four wounded in action troops are currently receiving treatment for their gunshot wounds,” the statement read.

Four soldiers who sustained gunshot injuries are currently receiving medical treatment at a military facility.

The military has assured the public that reinforcements have been deployed to consolidate the gains made and prevent any further incursions in the affected areas.

The statement read “On 24 June 2025, forward operating bases in the general areas of Kwanar Dutse Mairiga and Boka Niger State, and Aungwan Turai Chikun LGA in Kaduna State, were attacked by bandits in a 3 pronged attack. In response, land and air component troops launched several counter-attacks that eliminated scores of bandits in the encounters. Sadly, some gallant warriors paid the supreme price in the day-long battles while four wounded in action troops are currently receiving treatment for their gunshot wounds. Additional updates later.”

Further details are expected as investigations and mop-up operations continue.

