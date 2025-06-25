Bandits kill 20 soldiers in Niger

A deadly ambush by armed bandits on a military camp near Bangi, in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger, has resulted in the deaths of about 20 soldiers.

The attack occurred on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in the early hours of the morning.

According to reports, the bandits launched a surprise assault on the camp, catching the soldiers off guard and overrunning the facility after a fierce gun battle.

Alhaji Abbas Kasuwa Garba, Chairman of Mariga Local Government Council, confirmed the incident, stating that it occurred in two separate communities: Konan Dutse Kaiyan Ghana close to Bangi around 11 pm and Gulmin Boka around 5 pm the same day.

Kasuwa Garba said 17 bodies of soldiers have been retrieved from the forest and deposited at Kontagora barracks.

Vigilantes and other security operatives are still searching and trailing the criminals.

He commended the efforts of the Air Force in countering the criminals and urged the people to report suspected movements to authorities while remaining calm.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure peace and stability in the area,” Kasuwa Garba assured.

Several bandits were neutralised in the process, and the government is concerned about security in the region.

The incident, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered, occurred when soldiers got wind of the bandits’ movement towards the Bangi community.

The bandits were reportedly following their usual route to carry out kidnapping and cattle rustling activities.

The attack has raised concerns about the worsening security situation in the North-Central state.