Soldier allegedly shoots fuel attendant to death in Niger

An unidentified soldier has allegedly shot a fuel attendant at a popular petrol station on Bosso road, Minna dead.

The incident happened on Monday following a disagreement that was yet to be ascertained between the soldier and filling station attendants.

Eyewitnesses said the manager of the filling station had allegedly slapped the soldier and disappeared from the premises.

It was further gathered that the male attendant angrily ran into one of the shops within the station and brought out a sharp object suspected to be a cutlass with the view to threatening the soldier as part of efforts to remove him from the premises.

Another eyewitness said the soldier brought out his service pistol and allegedly shot the young man at close range.

The source added that sympathisers at the filling station quickly took the injured young man to Minna General Hospital.

He was said to have died on the way to the hospital. Medical personnel at the hospital confirmed that he died as a result of a loss of blood.





When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Niger State Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the incident which he described as very unfortunate.

Abiodun noted that Police Tactical teams have been deployed to the area to put the situation in the areas under control, adding that normalcy has been restored to the areas.