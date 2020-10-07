Sokoto residents commend Tambuwal on infrastructural development

Sokoto residents have commended Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on his focus to change the face of the state through infrastructural development.

They praised him for the recent award of contract of two flyover bridge, Maituta road as well as Aguwan rogo road all within the state capital.

A cross-section of the residents who spoke with Tribune Online said the projects, when completed will be a good turnaround in the face of the state.

Speaking, Mallam Haruna Bello, described the reconstruction of the two major roads as not only necessary but important to the state’s economy.

“You need to pass through that Maituta road during the market closing hours and see what people experience on a daily basis.

“Though I was not a fan of the governor, I tell you with this project, I give him my full support and my loyalty is now shifted to him”.

Alhaji Abubakar Sani also described the ongoing projects as a welcome development, saying it will benefit everyone in the state.

He said, “when the contract was awarded, I actually thought it was one of those political statements that will never come to reality.

“The moment I saw people removing their properties from the road, I heaved a sigh of relief that Sokoto is getting there.

“We always believe in the administration of Aminu Tambuwal but believe me, I never expected him to go this far and I so much appreciate this from him.

“I pray that the contractors handling the projects will not only finish them on time but also deliver a quality project for us in the state”.

Other Sokoto residents who spoke with our correspondent confirmed that the timing of the project is very good for the people of the state.

While praying for the governor, they urged him not to lose focus on his developmental plans for the state which they described will not only help his political career but also benefits people of the state.