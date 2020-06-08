Sokoto NAWOJ urges FG to tackle violence against women, girls

Sokoto State chapter of the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has expressed worry over the increasing cases of rape in Nigeria and has stressed the need to tackle violence against women and girls as a priority.

NAWOJ urged authorities to uphold a zero-tolerance policy on violence against women and girls in the country.

The NAWOJ stated this in a statement signed by the acting Chairperson Rakiya Muhammad.

NAWOJ urged governments and non-governmental organisations to explore innovative approaches to tackling the menace of violence against women and girls.

“We must smash this rape culture that has become so pervasive,” NAWOJ added.

“All hands must be on deck to address the situation as it affects everyone in society.”

NAWOJ added that “There’s no justification for rape. Let’s join forces to take action against sexual assault. Let’s end the horrors. Yes, we can.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

IPOB Spends $85,000 Monthly To Fight Nigeria Abroad – Presidency

The Presidency has accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of using what it says is false allegations of persecution of Christians against the Nigerian State to drive a wedge between the country and the United States, United Kingdom and European allies… Read full story

Abia Comes First With 67 New Cases As Nigeria Records 260 More COVID-19 Victims

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Sunday, announced that the country has recorded 260 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 12,486… Read full story

MONDAY LINES: Kneeling For George Floyd

YOU’ve heard of little sparks igniting big flames. It has taken just twenty American dollars to stop the whole world from breathing and for police forces across the world to be on trial. A $20 bill was used to buy cigarettes in a shop; shop owners suspected the bill to be fake; the police were called in; they came and knelt on a… Read full story