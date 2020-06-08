Lady Janet, mother of late Super Eagles star Okwaraji, dies at 83

Lady Janet Okwaraji, the octogenarian mother of late Super Eagles star Samuel Okwaraji, is dead.

The death of the matriarch of Okwaraji family was confirmed to newsmen by his eldest son, Patrick Okwaraji, on Monday.

She was 83 years old.

Lady Okwaraji was the mother of late Samuel Okwaraji, an ace footballer and a patriotic Nigerian who died while playing for the Super Eagles in a 1990 World Cup qualifier.

The match was against Angola at the National Stadium in Lagos on August 12, 1989.

The eldest son, however, said that no date had been scheduled for the burial.

He said he would meet with other members of his family in Umudioka, in the Orlu Local Government Area of Imo, for further arrangements.

Patrick Okwaraji said a letter had been sent to the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, as well as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), to inform them of the development.

She was a retired teacher, a school proprietress and a devout Christian.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dare recently visited the Okwaraji matriarch.

During the visit, he gave her gifts and placed her on a monthly allowance as part of the Federal Government’s efforts at reducing her pains.

NAN

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

IPOB Spends $85,000 Monthly To Fight Nigeria Abroad – Presidency

The Presidency has accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of using what it says is false allegations of persecution of Christians against the Nigerian State to drive a wedge between the country and the United States, United Kingdom and European allies… Read full story

Abia Comes First With 67 New Cases As Nigeria Records 260 More COVID-19 Victims

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Sunday, announced that the country has recorded 260 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 12,486… Read full story

MONDAY LINES: Kneeling For George Floyd

YOU’ve heard of little sparks igniting big flames. It has taken just twenty American dollars to stop the whole world from breathing and for police forces across the world to be on trial. A $20 bill was used to buy cigarettes in a shop; shop owners suspected the bill to be fake; the police were called in; they came and knelt on a… Read full story

You Don’t Own Nigeria, Northern CAN Tells Miyetti Allah

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in 19 Northern States and FCT on Sunday has cautioned the factional leader of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) that the Fulani don’t own Nigeria. The Fulani leader had boasted that Nigeria belongs to Fulani and they would continue to rule for eternity… Read full story

Growing Hunger Amidst COVID-19-Induced Inflation, Fallen Income In Nigeria

James Oghene, a middle-aged man with two kids is a chef in one of the popular fast foods based in Surulere Lagos. Every day, Mr Oghene spends an average of N1,000 from his Ejigbo residence to and from work, but since February, he has not received a salary. Neighbours are already gossiping about his wife’s weight loss due to… Read full story

2020 UTME: JAMB Holds Policy Meeting On Cut-Off Point June 16 • Says candidates can now print their result notification

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has scheduled to hold the 2020 policy meeting on June 16, 2020, to determine cut-off points for admissions into all tertiary institutions in the country. Tribune Online reports that the Policy Meeting is to be chaired by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu with… Read full story

The Making Of Great Companies

No company ever starts out with the intention of failing. Every company hopes to become so great and successful that not only will it yield heart-warming returns to its owners, but will also become a standard for others. But neither greatness nor success responds to wishes; they are a result of doing what is right consistently… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE