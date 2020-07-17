Sokoto govt approves N1.65bn for construction of sports arena, hall

The Sokoto State Executive Council has approved the sum of N1.65 billion for the construction of a new sports arena and indoor sports hall in the state capital city.
A statement issued on Thursday in Sokoto by the Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Tambuwal on Media and Public Affairs, Muhammad Bello, indicated that the approvals were given on Wednesday.
Bello said the breakdown of the money approved during Wednesday’s State Executive Council (SEC) meeting also indicated that the sum of N1.2 billion would be spent on constructing the sports arena.
He added that about N447 million would be expended on the construction of the indoor sports hall.
“The two projects will be at the proposed Sokoto New City and they were awarded to Qualitrend Global Solution.
“While the sports arena is expected to be completed within 44 weeks, the sports hall is to be completed within 20 weeks.’’
Bello added in the statement that other Sokoto SEC resolutions included the approval of a proposed bill for the establishment of Drugs and Medical Consumables Management Agency.
He said the bill was intended to select and quantify the procurement of medicines to healthcare institutions in the state.
“The purpose of the bill is to curtail the indiscriminate sale of drugs, in order to ensure the genuineness of drugs in circulation in the state,” Bello stated.
He added that the council approved the amendment of two bills, namely the Public Procurement Agency Bill and the Fiscal Responsibility Law (2019).
“Both bills will soon be sent to the state House of Assembly for consideration,’’ the official said.
The governor’s spokesman further stated that the council approved the formation of a Development Cooperative Management Policy Framework between the government and development partners operating in the state.
“The policy framework is aimed at creating more synergy on government efforts with development partners, while taking into consideration the prevalent norms, values and religion of the people in the state when executing projects.
“The framework is also to ensure accountability and transparency in the execution of projects in the state,” Bello added. (NAN)
