Sokoto govt approves N1.65bn for construction of sports arena, hall

The Sokoto State Executive Council has approved the sum of N1.65 billion for the construction of a new sports arena and indoor sports hall in the state capital city.

A statement issued on Thursday in Sokoto by the Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Tambuwal on Media and Public Affairs, Muhammad Bello, indicated that the approvals were given on Wednesday.

Bello said the breakdown of the money approved during Wednesday’s State Executive Council (SEC) meeting also indicated that the sum of N1.2 billion would be spent on constructing the sports arena.

He added that about N447 million would be expended on the construction of the indoor sports hall.

“The two projects will be at the proposed Sokoto New City and they were awarded to Qualitrend Global Solution.

“While the sports arena is expected to be completed within 44 weeks, the sports hall is to be completed within 20 weeks.’’

Bello added in the statement that other Sokoto SEC resolutions included the approval of a proposed bill for the establishment of Drugs and Medical Consumables Management Agency.

He said the bill was intended to select and quantify the procurement of medicines to healthcare institutions in the state.

“The purpose of the bill is to curtail the indiscriminate sale of drugs, in order to ensure the genuineness of drugs in circulation in the state,” Bello stated.

He added that the council approved the amendment of two bills, namely the Public Procurement Agency Bill and the Fiscal Responsibility Law (2019).

“Both bills will soon be sent to the state House of Assembly for consideration,’’ the official said.

The governor’s spokesman further stated that the council approved the formation of a Development Cooperative Management Policy Framework between the government and development partners operating in the state.

“The policy framework is aimed at creating more synergy on government efforts with development partners, while taking into consideration the prevalent norms, values and religion of the people in the state when executing projects.

“The framework is also to ensure accountability and transparency in the execution of projects in the state,” Bello added. (NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, received in audience the distinguished Senate President Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan and Rt. Honourable Speaker of the House of Representatives Honorable Femi Gbajabiamila at the State House, Aso Villa… Read Full Story

AFTER a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Thursday, Senate President Ahmad Lawan warned that he National Assembly would not tolerate negative behaviour from appointees of the president, as such behaviours are capable of jeopardising the harmonious relationship between the legislature and the… Read Full Story

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 595 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 34,854… Read Full Story

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, lamented that Nigeria lost about $3 billion in six years to illegal smuggling of gold. He made the declaration at the official presentation of locally mined gold bars by the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Development Initiative (PAGMDI), at the presidential villa, Abuja… Read Full Story

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari says improved gold mining operations in the country will generate no fewer than 250,000 jobs and over $500 million annually in royalties and taxes to the Federal Government. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), The president disclosed this at the official presentation of… Read Full Story

HACKERS backed by the Russian state are trying to steal COVID-19 vaccine and treatment research from academic and pharmaceutical institutions around the world, Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said on Thursday. According to Reuters, a coordinated statement from Britain, the United States and… Read Full Story