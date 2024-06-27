The Sokoto State House of Assembly has referred the state Emirate council amendment bill to the local government chieftaincy committee to work on it.

The Bill which passed through the first and second readings is expected to spend 10 working days with the committee before returning it to the assembly.

Briefing newsmen shortly after the plenary, the majority leader of House, Honourable Bello Idris, debunked the rumour of any plan to dethrone the Sultan of Sokoto.

ALSO READ: Bartender dragged to court for stealing N2.3m from employer

He said, “the Bill is only aimed at streamlining the appointment of District heads, appointment village heads, appointment of members of the Sultanate council in the state that will be discussed.

“No right-thinking person, with his mentality, will think of dethroning the Sultan of Sokoto, so what MURIC is saying is out of point”.

The amendment bill, if passed into law, will strip the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, of powers to appoint the kingmakers and to appoint district heads without government approval, among other things.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE