The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NIS) in Ilorin announced on Thursday that it generated a total sum of N10,027,580,694.63 between January and May 2024.

Speaking to journalists about the command’s activities over the last six months, Customs Area Controller Comptroller Faith Ojeifo stated that during this period, the command also seized 21 different prohibited items with a total duty paid value of N35,416,140.00.

The contraband seized by Customs officers included 507 bags of foreign parboiled rice, one used vehicle, 1,055 pieces of used tyres, and 164 jerry cans of petrol (totaling 4,100 litres).

The event also included the distribution of empowerment items to members of the Customs Officers Wives Association (COWA) and the donation of relief materials to the Kwara State Ministry of Social Development for distribution to vulnerable members of society.

“I want to inform you that from January to May 2024, we collected and remitted a total sum of N10,027,580,694.63. A comparative review with the preceding year 2023 shows that the command surpassed the amount collected in the same period last year by N2,885,779,644.03, representing a 40.41% increase.

“During this period, I reorganized my operation teams, resulting in 21 seizures of different prohibited items. These included 507 bags of foreign rice, one used vehicle, 1,055 pieces of used tyres, and 164 jerry cans of petrol (4,100 litres total). The total duty paid value was N35,416,140.00.”

The Area Commander emphasized that the donation of relief materials to the Ministry of Social Development symbolized the shared commitment of the Comptroller General of Customs to caring for those in need.

Regarding the empowerment of COWA members, Ojeifo stated: “We recognize that women are the pillars of our families, communities, and economies. They nurture, educate, and inspire future generations, taking care of our children and homes while we protect the nation’s borders from offensive goods like arms, ammunition, drugs, and other illicit items.

“The aim of this empowerment initiative is to keep you busy, self-dependent, and productive while we are away from home, reducing the burden of always waiting on your husbands.

“After months of extensive training for registered wives and widows of Customs officers in various empowerment programs such as baking, cosmetics, sewing, and other skills, today, under my leadership, we are empowering about 67 wives and widows of Customs officers with sewing machines, baking ovens, and makeup kits.”