A 32-year-old bartender Emmanuel Johnson was on Thursday arraigned in Lagos for allegedly stealing N2.3 million from his employer.

The defendant, Johnson appeared before a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Badagry, on Tursday, facing charges of theft and breach of peace. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Inspector Edet Ekpo, informed the court that Johnson allegedly committed the offence on June 11, at approximately 10:50 p.m., at No. 2/4, Peter King Ilogbo, Badagry.

Ekpo said the defendant failed to pay the money into his employer, Mr Collins Emeka’s account.

He said the defendant converted the money to his personal use.

“All efforts made by the complainant to retrieve his money proved abortive,” the prosecutor said.

Ekpo said the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace when he refused to pay back the money.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 287 (7) and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

Section 287 (7) stipulates a seven-year jail term for stealing from one’s employer.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr N À Layeni, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Layeni ordered that one of the sureties be a cleric while the other surety should be a community leader.

He adjourned the case until July 17 for mention.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE