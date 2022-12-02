SMEDAN empowers 90 entrepreneurs in Gombe

90 entrepreneurs in Gombe State have been empowered with various equipment to enable them to engage in different vocational skills under the National Business Skills Development Initiative of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN).

The entrepreneurs were trained in skills including Tailoring/Fashion design, Laundry and Photography with the aim of boosting their economic bases and reducing unemployment in the state.

The Director-General of SMEDAN, Wale Fasanya who spoke on the rudimental of skills acquisition, said that the programme was meant to improve business management practice and train artisans.

The DG who was represented at the ceremony by the Chief Entrepreneur Officer, Mrs Funto Babarinde said that in Gombe State, 90 entrepreneurs were engaged in Fashion design, Laundry and Photography and they have acquired basic skills in their choice of trade as well as equipment to set their business.

He then assured that the agency would continue to support all entrepreneurs across the country in the area of job /wealth creation and poverty alleviation.

He also urged the beneficiaries to ensure maximum use of the equipment given to them and become employers of labour in future and reduce the unemployment rate in the state and the country at large.

While declaring the programme closed on Friday, Gombe state Commissioner of Trade, Industry and Tourism, Alhaji Nasiru Ahmed said that the Ministry promotes development Programmes and activities in the state and is always committed to supporting the effort made by any meaningful organization to support the state.

Represented by the Director of Admin and Finance in the Ministry, Alhaji Balarabe, the Commissioner applauded SMEDAN for their interventions in the state.

He said that “In spite of the daunting economic challenges in the country you provide qualitative equipment for the beneficiaries.”

Earlier in his welcome speech, Gombe State Manager of SMEDAN, Malam Aliyu Garba said that industrial sewing machines, washing machines and irons as well as still cameras were to be given to all the beneficiaries of the programme as starter packs.

