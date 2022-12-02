FG expresses plans to establish training, service centres for youths development across 36 states, FCT in collaboration with Innosson motors

Training and service centres for Nigerian youths are to be established across the States of the Federation in a collaborative effort between the Federal Government and an indigenous motor manufacturer, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM) company.

The disclosure was made by Minister of State, Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Chief Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh, during a courtesy visit to Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State, at the Government House, Bauchi.

The Minister of State explained the importance of Presidential Executive Order No. 5 to the Governor during the North East Dialogue on the Establishment and Implementation of the Technology and Innovation Centres for Global Competitiveness and Productivity organized by the Strategy Committee of the Ministry.

According to him, “The Implementation Task Office of the Presidential Executive Order No. 5 for the entire North East Zone of the Federation. With the theme: Achieving Nigeria’s Competitiveness and Improved Foreign Exchange Earnings through Science, Technology and Innovation.”

The Minister further told the Governor of the decision of the Federal Government to collaborate with Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM) in establishing training and service centres for Nigerian youths in the States of the Federation.

He said that “This will be done in Bauchi State as a measure to reduce youth unemployment as well as address issues of restiveness across the State. ”

In his remarks, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir said that the initiative of the establishment of a training and service centre in Bauchi State by the Federal Government is timely and will help in training the youths of the State in servicing Innoson motors, the training and servicing will help create job opportunities for the youth of the State.

“I had thought of buying Innoson vehicles for use in the State, but I cannot buy vehicles that cannot be maintained in the State. By the time they come and establish a service centre here in Bauchi State, all our vehicles will be Innocent,” he said.

The Governor who was represented by his Deputy, Sen Baba Tela also expressed his willingness and unflinching commitment to work with the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation by providing all necessary support that will ensure that the Establishment and Implementation of the Technology and Innovation Centre for Global Competitiveness and Productivity in the State for the entire North East are achieved in due time.

He also assured the Minister that he will discuss with the Chairman North East Governors Forum and other governors of the region for them to join hands in support of this laudable initiative by the Federal Government.

