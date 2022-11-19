SMEDAN empowers 90 entrepreneurs in Akwa Ibom

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has empowered 90 entrepreneurs in Akwa Ibom to engage in different vocational skills with equipment to boost the economy and reduce unemployment.

The Director-General of SMEDAN, Mr. Wale Fasanya, disclosed this during the official closing ceremony of the five days training of the 2022 National Business Skills Development Initiative (NBSDI) in Uyo on Friday.

Fasanya, who was represented by Mr. Tunde Oloyede, Deputy Director, Entrepreneurship Development and Promotion said that the programme was meant to improve business management practice and train artisans.

“In Akwa Ibom State, 90 entrepreneurs engaged in fashion, carpentry, and catering will be impacted with entrepreneurship training, vocational training, and equipment,” Fasanya said

He said the agency was determined to address the challenges confronting Micro, Small, and Medium Entreprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria in a holistic manner by implementing the One Local Government One Product in 109 senatorial districts in the country.

He urged the beneficiaries to ensure maximum use of the equipment given to them to ensure they employ more people to reduce unemployment in the state and country.

The DG said in a bid to ensure a credible database for future use, SMEDAN was currently undertaking the MSMEs mass registration project across the country, stressing that the database would enhance evidenced-based planning for the development of the sub-sector.





“All MSMEs are encouraged to register as there are numerous benefits to be derived from the exercise. You can log into the website ( www.smedanregister.ng ) to start registering now,” he said.

Fasanya appealed to State Governments that have not established their State Council of MSMEs to do so in partnership with the Agency.

The director general assured stakeholders that SMEDAN would continue to support all entrepreneurs across the country towards ensuring that they achieve the MSMEs sub-sector of their dream in the area of job creation, wealth creation, and poverty alleviation.

In his remarks, the Akwa Ibom Commissioner for Labour and Manpower Planning, Mr. Aniefiok Nkom, said that the Micro, Small, and Medium Entreprises (MSMEs) were catalyst that drives the growth of any economy.

Nkom, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. Sunday Umana, urged beneficiaries of SMEDAN gesture to make utmost use of the skills acquired and employment materials received to become employers of labour in future.

He commended Federal Government and SMEDAN for their continuous commitment to vocational and entrepreneurial development in the country.

Speaking to our Correspondent, one of the beneficiaries, Mr. Henry Jack, said he was so delighted to be trained as a fashion designer, adding that the training and equipment would add value to his life.