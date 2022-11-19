Kaduna state LP gubernatorial candidate attributes insecurity to lack of effective leadership

The gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party in Kaduna state, Jonathan Asake has described the state as the epicentre of insecurity in the North and attributed the insecurity to a lack of effective leadership.

Asake who made this known while unveiling his agenda in an interactive session with the political committee of the Nigerian Labour Congress in Kaduna on Friday said if elected in 2023 tackling the menace of insecurity will be his top priority.

He pointed out that apart from security, his administration will create employment opportunities for the teeming youth, and ensure inclusive economic and infrastructural development, as well as youth and women empowerment.

The Labour Party gubernatorial candidate strongly condemned the State Government for retrenchment of teachers

said rather than sack the workers, they should have been re-trained and have their capacity rebuilt to the required level.

“We are out to give effective leadership to resolve the challenges facing Kaduna state. Kaduna is the epicentre of insecurity which radiates to other states surrounding it like Katsina, Zamfara, Niger, Nasarawa and Plateau states which all suffer insecurity.

“The first thing to do if we assume office is to tackle insecurity and we believe it would achieve many things. Schools have closed down, businesses have closed down, and investors have taken their capital out of Kaduna, we will address that.

“We will create job opportunities for our teeming unemployed youths, inclusive economic and infrastructural development, and youth and women empowerment are all top on our agenda.

” The retrenchment of teachers and local government workers that have taken place on the pretence of

lack of capacity, instead of retrenching them, there should have been human capital development for them, using Kaduna state resources to develop their capacity and build them up.”

In his remark, the Chairman of Nigerian Labour Congress, Kaduna state council, Comrade Ayuba Magajin Suleiman said the Labour Party gubernatorial candidate is at home as their party candidate.

“He is the candidate of our party, the Labour Party. This is a homecoming for him because it’s a family affair, but his being here does not stop us from interacting with the candidate of other parties.

“NLC formed the Political Committee to engage and interact with the five governorship candidates in Kaduna state. We want to know what their programmes are, what their plans are and what they have for the people of Kaduna state and especially the workers.”

