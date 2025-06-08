Small things that have great impact (I)

As human beings, we have the tendency to focus on and value big, visible and seemingly great things—but the true measure of our life usually lies in the small, easily overlooked details. The Bible in Songs of Solomon 2:15 reminds us that “the little foxes spoil the vine,” warning us that neglecting small things can quietly undermine our effectiveness.

We must understand that small things have the potential to have great impact – they have the power to make a big difference. In this series, we will delve into these often-overlooked details that strengthen the foundation of our lives and our relationships.

“Life is made up not of great sacrifices or duties, but of little things, in which smiles and kindness and small obligations given habitually, are what preserve the heart and secure comfort.” William Davy

If you want your life to count, you must learn to honor the small gestures, the quiet disciplines, and the gentle nudges of the Holy Spirit that shape lasting impact.

As they say, the difference between extraordinary and ordinary is usually in the details – small things that make a big difference. Little things matter. Little drops of water make the mighty ocean.

“Show me a man who cannot bother to do little things and I’ll show you a man who cannot be trusted to do big things”. Lawrence Bell

Let us look at a few of these common small things we need to remind ourselves about.

These things, though small, make us more effective and impactful.

1. Small Beginnings

There is always a tendency to despise small beginnings.

“Don’t despise these small beginnings, for the Lord rejoices to see the work begin.” Zechariah 4:10 NLT

“The first part of this verse has a lot to say, but the second part should not be taken lightly. Even if we are starting small, we gotta work with what we got. What doors have opened for that dream? What opportunities? We need to guard what’s been entrusted to us. When we are comparing ourselves on Instagram, this is taking away precious time to do the work. What work has God given you to do, right now, in this season?”

What have you been entrusted with?

If you have a dream, go for it. No matter what your paycheck looks like, no matter where you come from, no matter who you know. Stay determined. And don’t be discouraged if the results look like they will never come. Your small beginning is your story, and your story is not over yet.

I am still trying to believe this myself. Each day I have to wake up and tell myself to keep writing, to not compare myself to those who are farther along. I have to choose to believe in myself.

Your beginning does not mark your ending. But what you do in between these two spans shape where you go. You have the choice to give in to your circumstances, to believe that the odds are against you.

Or you can choose to fight. To not give up. To push for the dream God gave you.” Ashley Hetherington

TO BE CONTINUED

