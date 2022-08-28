SkyTop Entertainment unveils YorMe as frontline act

It is a new dawn for the rising career of budding music artiste, Adebowale Muiz also known as YorMe as the singer was recently unveiled by SkyTop Entertainment outfit as part of its plans to take over the music industry in a special way.

The unveiling of YorMe attracted popular faces in the music industry days back as they all expressed their joy and optimism about the career of the singer and the face his new home, SkyTop Entertainment would take his career through.

YorMe who has been making silent waves in the music industry while speaking about his career said he could not hide his joy about the great things happening around him in the last few months, praising his label for giving him the much-needed platform to show the world how much he has to offer when it comes to music.

He also stated that he will be working with some of the best brains in the music industry to bring his dream to life, adding that he will not hesitate to fly with the vision of SkyTop Entertainment as they continue to build a new legacy together.

In his statement, the outfit described its new act as someone who cares for people around him, his society and wants to give his best to what he believes in. “We are sure he has what it takes to become one of the reigning artistes on the music scene in no distant time as we are going to support him with every encouragement he needs to excel”.

