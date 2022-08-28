Sky Capital appoints MD, Non-EDs for Skye Bank Sierra Leone

Sky Capital & Financial Allied Limited, the financial services subsidiary of SIFAX Group, has appointed a new Managing Director and three non-executive directors for one of its subsidiaries Skye Bank, Sierra Leone.

According to a statement signed over the weekend by Sifax Group Spokesman, Mr. Muyiwa Akande, the appointment of Mr. Abiola Bolaji as the substantive Managing Director of Sky Capital, Sierra Leone is coming on the heels of the approval by the Bank of Sierra Leone.

Also, the statement states that Mr. Ayoku Liadi, Mr. Abdul Sheku Kargbo and Arch. Abel Onomake have assumed the positions of non-executive directors of the bank.

Abiola Bolaji is a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife and has two Masters degrees in Accounting and Financial Management (Distinction) and Corporate Finance from the ICMA Centre, Henley Business School, University of Reading, United Kingdom. He began his professional career as an Office Assistant in Development Finance office of the Central Bank of Nigeria in Uyo as a Youth Corp member before joining Universal Trust bank as a Relationship Officer in 2003. Between 2006 and 2020, Abiola worked with Guaranty Trust Bank, Access Bank and Stanbic IBTC rising to become a Regional Manager and managing 10 branches of the bank located in Ogun and Oyo states. He has received numerous awards for his outstanding performance both professionally and academically.

Ayoku Liadi is an accomplished financial expert with over 25 years of progressive experience. He had served as the Deputy Managing Director, UBA Nigeria where he was in charge of about 500 branches of the bank with deposits of more than 3.5 trillion naira. He also served as the MD/CEO of Guaranty Trust Bank Sierra Leone between 2011 and 2013 where he recorded outstanding achievements and led the bank to become the most profitable bank in 2013. Ayoku’s exceptional leadership also earned the bank the prestigious KPMG award for Best Customer Service Bank in 2012. Ayoku holds a B.Sc. in Business Management from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, an ACA from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN); and a Master’s degree in Marketing from the University of Lagos.

Abdul Sheku Kargbon is an Executive Director of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and the immediate past board chairman of UBA Sierra Leone. He has a vast work experience in policy and strategy formulation locally and internationally. Kargbo is a LLM graduate of Birmingham City University, UK; Master of Arts in Human Rights, Globalization and Justice – University of Keele, UK and LLB (Hons) from the University of Warwick in the UK.

Abel Onomake is a seasoned architectural consultant who has worked on key designs and supervised architectural and engineering projects in Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and The Gambia. He holds a B.Sc and M.Sc in Architecture from the University of Ife and a Diploma in Valuation and Estate Surveying from the Architecture and Surveying Institute, Wiltshire, United Kingdom. Between 2005 and 2021, he is the Managing Director of Ideas Limited, a West Africa-based consulting firm with offices in Sierra Leone and Nigeria.





The appointment of the four new Board of Directors brings to seven the directors of the bank including the Acting Chairman Mr Brimah Conteh; Chief Adekunle Oyinloye and Mr Akinremi Akinwale Oladipo (the Executive Director).

The Multitude of resident directors is a part of the Bank’s strategic focus on domesticating the governance, products and services of the bank to meet the local requirements of the country’s economy.

While congratulating the new appointees, Dr Taiwo Afolabi, Chairman, SIFAX Group, said the desire to make sustainable impact in the financial sector across West Africa was responsible for the quality of leaders appointed to manage the financial institutions in Sierra Leone.

He said: “SIFAX Group is synonymous with the delivery of best value and excellence. We know that quality workforce and experienced board would drive our vision of becoming the most desired financial services brand across the West Coast. We are pleased with these appointments and convinced they possess the requisite knowledge and experience to deliver on the vision.

“I have no doubt that these new leaders will catapult Skye Bank, Sierra Leone to the top in the country. We will provide all the necessary support needed for them to succeed in our quest to become a Pan-African financial institution