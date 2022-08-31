Six websites you can sign up for free online courses

Do you want to pick up a new skill? Do you plan to change your skills? You probably don’t have the time and finances. This article will be an answer to your questions.

With access to these websites, you get to learn a lot in just a short period of time. All you need is to dedicate your time and data to access the courses you desire in alignment with your interest.

The following websites are the most educational platforms to gain more skills to help your career.

1. edX

edX is a website that has a wide range of courses lectured by various international lecturers. You get to sign up for your desired courses for free, but might need to pay a token to access assignments, projects, and certificates.

2. Coursera

Just like edX, Coursera is a popular academic website that grants you access to various courses without paying tuition fees. It offers amazing courses which make you a professional in your field of study in no time.

Coursera gives you the opportunity to audit courses for free, but you get your certificate for a stipend starting from $29.

3. Udemy

Udemy offers a lot of amazing deals for every learner. These courses are usually on budget and have discounted fees. There are other options for you to explore in productivity, hobbies, lifestyle and more.

4. LinkedIn Learning

LinkedIn is not only a platform to showcase your skills or get a job. You can also acquire a lot of skills from the platform, ranging from business, arts, career development, education, and personal development. You also get a certificate at the end of your training and get to display it on your profile to attract job recruiters. LinkedIn also offers you a one month free trial to explore the amazing deals the website has to offer.

5. Alison

This is a learning platform that has free amazing deals and courses on technology, arts, management, science and various soft skills. Alison is the perfect platform for all learners with no restrictions as regards their field of study.





6. Skillshare

Skillshare is an amazing website where you get to learn new things in short sized classes. You get to choose from over 20,000 free and paid classes depending on your career or interest. It also gives seven days free trial to explore the courses and sign up for them. These seven days are enough to learn as many skills as you wish to, since the classes are in short sized videos.

The premium classes after this free trial cost about $140 per month.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE