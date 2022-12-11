Six killed, 25 injured in Kogi road accident

Six persons have lost their lives, while twenty-five were seriously injured in a motor accident which occured on Saturday in Okene, Kogi state.

It was gathered that the lone traffic crash involved an IVECO Trailer conveying cows and persons.

Sources said the accident occured on Saturday along Okene – Ogori road just a few kilometres from Ogori Magongo.

The source said 45 people were involved, 6 persons lost their lives, and 25 were injured.

The cause of the crash was as a result of overspeeding which resulted in the loss of control at a sharp bend.

The Kogi State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corp(FRSC), Sector Commander Steve Dawulong while confirming the accident said a joint team of his officers and the Police took victims to Ageva GeneralHospital Okene, Ajunko Clinic and Maternity IBILO and Ogbagidi General Hospital Okene while Military team was on hand for security cover.

He said Kogi Sector Command will continue to carry out enforcements and enlightenment programs against speed, overloading and mixed loading (of goods and passengers especially in trucks trailers and other vehicles meant to convey goods only) in pursuit of aversion of such incidences.

“Drivers are hereby called upon to always exhibit a high level of discipline towards adherence to road traffic regulations,” he said.

