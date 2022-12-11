Disappointed Ghanaians lambast Wizkid for failing to show at concert

Some Ghanaian fans of Grammy Award winning artiste, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known as Wizkid, have expressed their dissatisfaction and anger after the afrobeat star failed to show up for his much-anticipated concert in Accra, Ghana.

Nigerian Tribune had reported that the concert which was to be headlined by Wizkid himself was set to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 10, 2022.

Wizkid was, however, nowhere to be found on the stage throughout the show, an action that triggered anger from attendees who spent a huge amount of money to purchase tickets for the show.

Some of the disappointed Ghanaian Wizkid fans have however taken to Twitter to call out the ‘Bad to me’ crooner over his failure to turn up for the event.

A Ghanian Twitter user, @SneakerNyame_ wrote, “The biggest event to flop in Ghana is wizkid’s concert. Wizkid, R2bees, and king promise didn’t show up after people paid 3200 cedis ($280) and table $1000 upwards. Planning and organizing were very poor. It’s 7:39 am and we are still waiting for wizkid to perform.”

Another user, CuntessLady tweeted, “This concert was the most useless concert and the worst concert Ghana has ever had. Just got home lemme sleep and process this rubbish in the morning”

“I have never liked Wizkid and this act just affirms my feeling.” @nnekachile opined.

@ Jj00007 wrote, “Wizkid’s nonchalance is alarming, let’s see what his fans have to say this time, imagine not showing at your own show, and according to a report VIPs did not get even a table water after paying $8k, too bad😪”

“@wizkidayo you are a big disappointment to showbiz. Your rise to a glorious state also started from the Ghana music market. You don’t respect your fans in Ghana, but you respect your fans here in the UK for your Apple Concert in London. Shame on you and your team,” Blakacheampong tweeted.

The organiser of the show, Live Hub, has however apologised to the fans, saying it was Wizkid that breached the agreement between the two parties. The show organiser also disclosed that all the money paid for the show tickets will be fully refunded.

The official statement released on the show organiser’s Instagram page reads, “Dear LiveHub Nation, Wizkid breached his contractual obligation last night. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused.

“We will issue FULL refunds to all who paid for tickets. Please send your barcode to the livehubinfo@gmail.com. “

Wizkid is, however, yet to make any comment on the development as of the time of this report.





