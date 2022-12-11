Bauchi deputy governor says human capital development will aid improved societal development, growth

The Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Sen Baba Tela, has described human capital development as an avenue and tool designed to strengthen citizens capacity through improved health care, quality education and enhanced economic status through an efficient and skilled labour force.

The deputy governor stated that it is towards unlocking the huge socio-economic potentials of the State through the provision of social services in the areas of improved health care, education and an agrarian labour system.

He, therefore, reiterated that the state government is committed to keying into the Federal Government’s initiated Human Capital Development (HCD) program.

Senator Baba Tela stated this while declaring open, a 2-day high-level Workshop targeted at the HCD State Technical Working Group held at Aminu Saleh College of Education, Azare, Katagum Local Government Area of the state over the weekend.

Baba Tela also said that in line with the thematic areas under the HCD program which focuses on health, education and labour, Bauchi State has achieved significant milestones in that direction.

