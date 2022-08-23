Six die in Ondo road accident

No fewer than six persons lost their lives while three others were injured in a fatal road accident along Ondo/Ore road in Ajue village in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Tuesday.

The accident involved a truck marked Lagos MUS 321 YF and a Toyota Hiace bus with nine passengers rammed into the truck, killing six people on the spot.

According to an eyewitness, the driver lost control of the due to break failure while he manoeuvred the vehicle into the bus to avoid a head-on collision with oncoming vehicles.

He, however, said the Toyota Hiace coming from the opposite direction rammed into the back of the truck which is still on the road leading to the death of the driver and five other people including one female child.

He said the residents of the village rushed to the scene of the accident to rescue the victims while the officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) rescued the victims.

Confirming the accident, the State Sector Commander, Ezekiel SonAllah, said six people were confirmed dead with three injured, saying the injured persons are already receiving medical treatment at the hospital.

SonAllah explained that “nine people were involved in the accident, with six people losing their lives and three seriously injured in a fatal accident which occurred along Ondo-Ore road.

“The dead victims include four female, one male and one female child. The victims were taken to the General Hospital, Ore.

“The corpses were deposited at the morgue while the bus was towed to Ajue Police station and efforts are ongoing to remove the truck from the road.”

He cautioned drivers against high speed, just as he advised drivers to always ascertain the condition of their vehicles before embarking on a journey.





