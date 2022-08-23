Suspected cult member who hacked, shot rival to death in viral video, two others arrested in Lagos

The police in Lagos State have arrested a suspected cult member, Jamiu Rasheed, who was captured in a viral video hacking and shooting a suspected rival cult member to death in the Ketu area of Lagos State.

The armourer of the gang, Sheriff Module and another member were also arrested by the police.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, while confirming the arrest of the suspects also added that two locally-made pistols were arrested from the suspected cultists.

Hundeyin in a statement he personally signed on Tuesday said: “Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a suspected cultist, Jamiu Rasheed, aged 22, who was captured on CCTV on July 7, 2022 hacking and shooting to death one Akinola Ayegbusi, a rival cult member at a restaurant in the Alapere area of Lagos state.”

He added: “Investigations revealed that Jamiu has been a member of Klansman Confraternity since 2017 and has participated in the killing of two other rival cultists.

“Investigation into the crime also led to the arrest of the armourer of the group, one Sheriff Module, aged 26, who was found with two locally-made pistols and one other cultist, Emmanuel Samson.”

According to the police image maker, “Sheriff who was also part of the killing confessed that it was carried out to avenge the death of their leader who was killed by the Eiye Confraternity on November 23, 2021.”

The police spokesperson also stated that “efforts are ongoing to arrest other fleeing cultists. Suspects will be arraigned at the conclusion of investigations.”





The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, once again called on parents/guardians as well as traditional/religious/political leaders to prevail on their children/wards and the teeming youth population to stay away from cultism and other social vices.