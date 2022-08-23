Bisi Ilaka, Ogunremi welcome late Akala’s ex-aide, 1,500 others to PDP in Lagelu LG

By Oluwole Ige
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Oyo Central Senatorial District, Mr Bisi Ilaka, on Tuesday, in Ejioku of Lagelu Local Government received former Special Adviser to Late Governor Adebayo Alao Akala on Political Matters, Mr Jide Adeniran and 1,500 decampees into the PDP.

Speaking during the event, Ilaka stated: “Those who went to All Progressives Congress (APC) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) have come back. I am very happy about this development.

“I am very confident and happy that with this development and arrays of politicians decamping today, our chances of garnering more votes in 2023 have been further enhanced.”

Details later…

 

