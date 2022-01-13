Six die in Kwara auto crash

Six persons have reportedly lost their lives, on Thursday afternoon, in a fatal multiple auto accident at Falokun community along Offa-Ajase road in Kwara State.

Tribune Online gathered that the accident, which happened at about 2:35 pm was reportedly caused by twin factors of speed violation and wrong overtaking.

Six people reportedly killed in the crash include two males, two females and two female children.

Eight persons said to involve in the accident include three males, three females and two female children.

The injured persons were said to be a male and one female.

Speaking on the incident, the state sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Jonathan Owoade, said that the injured persons suffered varying degrees of injury such as fracture and bruises, adding that there was no first aid treatment administered on them.

It was also gathered that the two vehicles involved in the multiple accidents include a grey colour private Peugeot 406 salon car with registration number RBC 424 DW and a blue colour private Mazda 323 vehicle with registration number BWR 590 BJ.

According to the report by the Kwara state sector command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on the road crash, the two drivers of the vehicles involved in the accident had no national drivers licence.

The sector commander also said that items recovered from the scene of the crash included luggage, which he added had been handed over to the Police officers at Ajase Police Division.

He also said that the obstruction caused by the crash had been cleared, adding that injured persons were taken to General Hospital, Offa for medical treatment and the corpses deposited at General Hospital Offa mortuary.

