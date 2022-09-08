Six common signs of a high-level thinker

You do not need a high IQ, know a bunch of facts or be good at maths or science to be a highly intelligent person. According to experts and psychologists, highly intelligent people do not even realise how intelligent they are. Psychologists have found that intelligent people prefer to be alone, while smarter people tend to experience lower satisfaction in life more often than they socialise. Here are some common signs of a high-level thinker.

1. Curious

Being intelligent is about having the curiosity to learn different things and is not often correlated with reading many books or knowing a lot of information. Intelligent people like to learn about other people, cultures, traditions, history, animals, and the world at large.

2. Goes with the flow

Another sign of high-level thinkers is that they go with the flow of things. High-level thinkers are flexible in their thoughts or thinking and like to go with the flow.

Going with the flow reflects you are a highly intelligent person. It shows you can solve problems and find solutions rapidly.

3. Observant

Some people talk to prove themselves to others, but intelligent people are the opposite. They do not boast about their achievements or spend time justifying an argument; rather they are quiet and observant.

4. Good working memory

High-level intelligence is correlated with good working memory. It shows executive functioning skills, and the ability to focus and pay attention.

5. Know their limits

When you see an intelligent person, they do not act as if they know everything. They know their limits and focus on their weaknesses and try to overcome them.

Being intelligent is not only about knowing a lot of information or reading a lot of books. Rather, it is a combination of being compassionate, curious, observant, flexible, and knowing your limits.

6. Has postjudices, not prejudices.





Prejudice is having a strong opinion about something without having examined the facts, while postjudice is having a strong opinion after having examined the facts. A high-level thinker has postjudice not prejudice, because they have a strong opinion after examining the facts.

