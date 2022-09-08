Five truths about friendship

Just like relationships, friendships require work from the parties involved. For most friendships, the goal is always to grow together. But just like everything else in life, this is never guaranteed.

At some point in your life, you might have a friend who you never imagined you could part ways with, but right now, you don’t talk. Well, that’s the nature of friendships. Some friendships last long, while some do not. Here are some bitter truths about friendship.

1. To have different friends for different needs is okay

Although this might sound selfish in your circle of friends, you know the person to go to if you have a relationship problem, a money problem, or a career problem. Everyone has different strengths and weaknesses.

For instance, you can have a friend whom you take along to events. But when you have a mental problem, he or she is not the person you can talk about it with because of the level of their depth. Talking to someone else is okay. It doesn’t mean you don’t trust your friend, but sometimes our friends are not our everything.

2. You will outgrow some friends

As people change, the nature of friendships also changes. With time, people grow apart, either because of distance or because they no longer share the same values.

If this happens, you should not move on with a heavy heart. Instead, you should appreciate the good times you have had with them. Similarly, some friends will outgrow you, and that’s okay too.

3. Friendships are never a bed of roses

Misunderstandings and conflicts will arise in friendships just like in any other type of relationship.

You might get over these hurdles or you might not. Whatever happens, it’s always good to work out your differences because you will experience more than one setback and it’s the challenges that’ll test how strong your friendship is.

4. Friendship is not dead when you don’t talk for a long time

Adulting can be quite challenging. Everyone is doing their best to keep moving, pay bills, and do better. It’s normal for people to lose touch.

Friendships need lots of grace, kindness, forgiveness, and warmth. Just because you don’t talk every day doesn’t mean you are not on good terms. You just need to be patient with them.





5. To feel left behind is not uncommon

It is easy to want to grow together, elevate, and achieve your goals as friends. But, the truth is, people do not grow at the same rate. Some will achieve their dreams before others. Some will get a family first, more money than you, and that’s okay.

It is not uncommon to feel left behind or as if you cannot relate with them because of a change of lifestyle or status, but at the end of the day, they are still your friends. It’s okay if growth looks different in your season. Your growth doesn’t have to look like theirs and vice versa. However, be happy for them and acknowledge their progress as you work towards your own.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE