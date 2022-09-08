Six things you didn’t know would make your brain smarter

As you age, what can you do to make your brain work better? Science has a lot to say on this topic. Here are some things you didn’t know would make your brain smarter.

1. Stop multitasking

According to neuroscientist Daniel Levitin, it is impossible for your brain to fully multitask. If you do several things at once, your brain will not keep them all fully in focus. Instead, it will focus on one thing at a time, giving your brain a little bit of attention before moving on to another thing and so on. Multitasking will only fractionate your concentration, deplete your neural resources, tire you out, and you probably will not get any of those things done as well because you just paid attention to them one at a time.

2. Read a book

Reading does not only increase your fluid and emotional intelligence. It also creates new white matter in the brain, which helps system-wide communication. This aids the brain in processing information with more efficiency.

3. Meditation

Scientists found out that meditation not only relieves stress but also changes the brain. Also, the kind of meditation you practice affects the kind of changes your brain experiences.

4. Play chess

Chess is good for improving your memory skills as the game forces you to keep a lot of variables and possibilities in mind at all times.

Research has shown that chess players have improved pattern recognition. They use both sides of the brain to make decisions and the brains of top players exhibit neural efficiency.

5. Think positively

Thinking positively can rewire your brain. Scientists proved that if you consciously alter your thought processes through practices like mindfulness, you can make your brain shift from right-side thinking to the left. You will also be less anxious, have more energy, and be happier overall.

6. Get some sleep

A lot of studies show how lack of sleep can lead to a host of illnesses like heart disease, diabetes, depression, and trigger seizures. It also harms your memory and thinking.





If you do not get enough sleep, it can lead to crucial mistakes. Dr. Fried, whose study demonstrated that neurons cannot function properly if you don’t sleep well says, You will have “cognitive lapses,”.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE