Six Boko Haram/ISWAP commanders, 3,856 fighters surrender in two weeks ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters on Thursday said that in the renewed efforts to end insurgency activities in the country by the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other sisters security agencies in the country, six topmost commanders of the dreaded Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists and 3,856 others have surrendered to the troops in the last two weeks.

Director, Defence Media Operations, Major-General Benard Onyeuko, disclosed this in Abuja while briefing Defence Correspondents at the bi-weekly press briefing on operational activities recorded from 30 June – 14 July this year.

General Onyeuko stated that the troops of HADIN KAI in the North-West zone of the country continued to take the battle to Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) enclaves with more coordinated operations, resulting in the surrender of six top terrorist commanders to own troops in Gwoza Borno State.

According to him, “it is pertinent to note that since the surrendering of terrorists to own troops the high calibre of Commanders surrendered at this time is unprecedented among them a WALI (Governor) and KAID (a 3-star Commander). The surrendered are; Mallam Mala Hassan (WALI), Ali Madagali (MUNZUR), Musa Bashir (CHIEF ANUR), Buba Dahiru (MUNZUR), Jafar Hamma (KAID) and Abbali NAKIB Polisawa.”

He added that “about 3,858 Boko Haram terrorists and their families surrendered between 1 – 14 July 2022, comprising 505 male, 1,042 female and 2,311 children.”

He disclosed that all the surrendered Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and their families were profiled and documented while all recovered items and apprehended suspected terrorists were handed over to the appropriate authority for further action.

According to him, “troops neutralised several Boko Haram/Islamic State of West African Province terrorists with in the period under review at different encounters at Gamage village in Dikwa Local Government Area, Dikwa – Gambora Ngala road, Pulka – Gwale road in Borno State among others. Several terrorists’ logistics suppliers/collaborators were arrested with various items at various logistics towns within the theatre. Among them were two women namely; Hauwa Gambo and Khadija Dirsa.”

He further explained that during the period under review, the troops of Operation DELTA SAFE recovered 4,339,000 litres of crude oil and 2,051,000 litres of AGO as well as 30,000 litres of DPK in the Niger Delta region, all valued at about N2.7billion.

According to him, “this followed the successful conduct of anti-illegal oil refining operations in creeks, towns and communities in the Niger Delta region of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers State, during which the troops discovered and destroyed 109 illegal refining sites, 34 wooden boats, 150 storage tanks, 119 ovens and 104 dugout pits, while 27 pumping machines, 1 weapon, 1 speed boat, 13 vehicles and 7 outboard engines were recovered and 24 economic saboteurs were arrested.”

He added that in compliance with its mandate of the safety of lives and property in the Nigerian maritime environment, the Nigerian Navy Ship OKPABANA of Operation Delta Safe on 5 July 2022 responded to a distress message and in a swift reaction located and rescued a 16-meter surfer passenger boat MV NUE SWIFT belonging to a Lagos based oil service company.

He said that the boat had lost its propelling ability at Agbara Platform while transiting from Forcados to Bonny Mooring and drifted for 32 hours before being rescued by its own troops.





He stated that accordingly, the crew and the boat were handed over to the Forward Operations Base Bonny for further action

The DDMO further said, “in a related development, on 11 July 2022, the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI conducted air interdiction operation at Tumbum Jaki and Tumbum Murhu near Lake Chad in Borno State on the receipt of the intelligent report on the activities of the insurgents in the general area. The successful airstrike neutralized several Boko Haram terrorists and destroyed their hideout. Accordingly, information received from locals indicates that over 21 terrorists were neutralized in the airstrike.

“Consequently, between 1 – 14 July 2022 troops neutralized 42 terrorists, arrested 10 suspected terrorists, captured 17 AK47 rifles, 1 QTC rifle, 1 RPG Bomb, 1 RPG tube, 5 hand grenades, 120 rounds of 5.5mm, 54 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 151 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 60 rounds of 12.7 108mm, 2 ammo links, 5 dane guns, 8 rounds of fabricated 7.62mm ammunition, 1 smoke grenade, 2 locally made explosives, 23 empty AK47 magazines, and 5 FN magazines.”