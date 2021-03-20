Sister stabs elder brother to death in Ondo

A fight between siblings in Igbokoda in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State ended in bloodshed on Friday when an 18-year -old girl, Idowu Biletiri, pulled a knife on her elder brother, Kehinde Burrito and stabbed him to death.

Tragic struck the Biletiri Family when the deceased queried her sister for not sleeping at home the previous day.

This according to an eye witness dramatically led to physical assault between the two, ending with the death of Kehinde in their home in Igbokoda.

The suspect, it was learnt returned home after some days that she had left and her deceased brother who queried her whereabouts and seeking to know where she had been since she left home.

The suspect, instead of answering her brother, reportedly went into the kitchen, emerged with a knife and stabbed her brother.

Idowu was said to have grabbed the knife and went after her brother, stabbing him inside their apartment, losing blood before neighbours rushed him to the hospital.

It was gathered that the deceased has lost a lot of blood before help could reach him because it was only the suspect and her deceased brother that were at home when the incident happened.

The incident has thrown the entire community into mourning as most could not fathom the motive behind the killing of the deceased by his younger sister.

When contacted, police spokesperson in the state, Tee- Leo Ikoro, confirmed the development and added that the suspect has been arrested by the police in Igbokoda after receiving a distress call and found the lifeless body of the deceased.

