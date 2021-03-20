IPMAN impounds trucks transporting adulterated petrol in Bayelsa

The task force of Bayelsa State command of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), has apprehended three tankers suspected to be transporting adulterated Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from a yet-to-be-identified destination into Bayelsa along the Sagbama axis of the East-West road.

The Bayelsa State Coordinator of IPMAN, Mr. Bello Bina who confirmed this to newsmen today alleged that some unidentified policemen are currently trying to frustrate the effort of the Task Force by insisting that the products suspected to be adulterated PMS are owned by a highly influential personality.

According to him, when the effort of the policemen failed, an unidentified male called him on the phone to plead with him to take some financial gratification to set the tankers free but that he turned down the offer, promising to get to the bottom of the matter.

He assured that being charged with the mandate by President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that issues of pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft, and other criminal activities associated with the oil and gas sector are curbed in the Niger Delta, the effort of his Task Force to apprehend the tankers would not be compromised.

In his words “as I speak with you, some Police officers at the Sagbama junction are trying to stop the arrest of the tankers conveying the adulterated petrol products.

“According to them, a prominent businessman with wide experience in the oil and gas sector is the owner of the tankers and that they are not willing to let us impound the tankers.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…IPMAN impounds trucks IPMAN impounds trucks

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…IPMAN impounds trucks IPMAN impounds trucks