Simi is my idol, but I don’t sing like her —Denike

From singing in the church to taking her music to the big stage where she now wants to be dominant and recognised as one of the greatest, fast-rising vocalist and songwriter, Adeleke Adenike, says her music comes with messages of love and hope. In this interview by SEGUN ADEBAYO, Denike, as she loves to be called, shares the story of her music career and more.

Your popular song, ‘Ejika’ became an instant hit and ruled the airwaves for months. Did you see the success coming when you were writing the song?

As much as we hope that God would reward our efforts, we can’t determine how the reward would come. So, I really can’t tell you I knew the song would be a success. I just did what I had to do. Music is what I love to do. This is what I do all the time. I am happy that Ejika took my career to new heights but for me, the real work has just begun. That the song became an instant hit was a dream come true. It was something that I couldn’t have imagined would happen so fast.

What’s the inspiration behind the song?

It is about true love. We all want to love and be loved. We crave true love from every part of the world. This is what the song represents.

Talking about true love, have you been heartbroken before?

Yes, I have suffered a heart-break before but then I am a sucker for love and strongly believe in true love.

Have you found the love of your life after the experience?

I think I better not talk about that.

Has it really been hard finding the man you truly love?

For me, I always tell people that if you want true love, you must give true love to who you want it from. This thing isn’t rocket science; if you don’t give true love, you can’t get it back.

How long did it take you to compose the song?

The funny side to this song is that I actually wrote it way back before it was recorded. It was not something that I wrote and headed into the studio. It had been written a while before I decided to record it. I remember that while I was recording it, I prayed it had the same effect it had on me on the world. It was a song that came from my heart to the world and I am really glad that people embraced it. I can’t even count the number of countries around the world that have felt the impact of that song. It was a big one for my career and growth as a music person.

You have been on your way for a while but it took you some time before you could register your song and name on the minds of the people, isn’t it?

Life comes at us at its own pace. We can’t force things to happen when it is not time. I think this is the time God has perfected for me to be heard and I am very glad that I waited for the moment to happen. Above all, I am grateful for the progress I have made over the years and the grace that brought me this far.

Looking at how far you have come, would you accept that you have broke down the barrier slowing you down?

As I said, I strongly believe in time and grace. I don’t believe anything has the power to slow me down but myself. As long as I am putting in the work and I am progressing at it, I don’t see anything stopping or delaying me. So, I wouldn’t say there was something slowing me down. It was just a matter of time.

You have a way of blending deep Yoruba with English. Is that your strategy to keep your music in people’s consciousness?

If you call it a strategy, you may be right, but I think it is more about how I want to portray myself and reach out to people. It is all part of the game plan.

The industry is filled with many acts but only a little space for the ladies, and with the likes of Teni, Simi, Niniola dominating the space, what are your chances?

I am here to dominate the music industry with my music and style. Everybody comes with her unique approach to music and I am here to do mine the best way I know. As far as I am concerned, the sky is wide enough for every bird to fly. It is left for those who dare to fly and seize the moment.

Some people believe there is an element of Simi’s style in your songs; do you think this is true?

Simi is a mentor to me. She has no doubt paved the way for so many of us and I really love her, but I don’t sound like her. I sound like me and not anyone else.

How much pressure do you feel about making your voice heard through your music?

The truth is that you really don’t have to feel any pressure or put yourself in any difficult situation to make your songs heard. I take it one step at a time, relax, do my job well and leave the rest for God.

You have a new EP, what’s the idea about the new project?

Goosebumps. The EP projects the other side of Denike that many people are yet to see. This new EP will take my fans and lovers of music around the globe on a love journey and remind you of the essence of being a woman. This is a project for all but the women will learn so much from it.

How much support has your career enjoyed from your colleagues in the industry?

The love for me has been fantastic. Even older colleagues in the game have been super supportive and loving.

Why did you choose music or did it choose you as some would say?

In my case, I will say we chose each other. Music is something I really enjoy doing. Music fills my soul and I can’t imagine what I would be doing if not for music. Music gives me life. I breathe it. It fills my heart with so much that I want to share with the world through my songs. This is a journey that would take me across the world and I am willing and ready to embrace it all. This is my life now.

When you first heard your song on radio, what was the feeling like?

It was ecstatic; I actually felt butterflies in my tummy. The feeling was surreal.

Is music the only thing that pays the bill for you?

For now, music is the only thing that pays the bills.

The momentum you have created is really strong right now. How do you hope to keep it going for a long time?

I didn’t bring myself to this level; God did. I worked hard. I played my part very well to the best of my ability. Moving forward from here, I just want to remain consistent and let grace of God handle the rest.

How do you see life now that you are becoming a popular figure?

Life is beautiful. I want to live it well. Impact many lives with my songs while I am still here and create beautiful memories that would outlive me and generations to come.

If there is any collaboration you hope to get and who will it be?

Yes, I would really love to feature Davido in one of my unreleased tracks

What prepared you for music?

Life, the church and love

SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Upcoming artistes in Nigeria Upcoming artistes in Nigeria

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…Upcoming artistes in NigeriaUpcoming artistes in Nigeria