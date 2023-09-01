I’m sure you know what junk food is. Yes, those food items that contain high levels of fats, salt or sugar, and lack nutrients such as fiber, vitamins and minerals.

In case the examples in your mind are confusing, I believe mentioning shawarma, suya, cakes, burger, white bread, pizza, candies, chocolates, chips, etc, won’t look scary.

Anyway, you’re not alone. Ours is a busy World. And everyone seems in love with the new trend of grabbing quick snacks en route to their workplaces, schools, Hospitals, Markets, among others, rather than homemade food.

If you ever wondered how you become addicted despite knowing one or two underlying health risks associated with this, I’m glad to tell you Junk food’s allure isn’t just about its delicious taste; there’s a scientific reason behind its appeal. It’s tied to the brain’s natural inclination to seek pleasure, a phenomenon known as the brain’s ‘reward’ system.

When you indulge in tasty food, including junk food, this reward system in your brain activates. It triggers the release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter associated with pleasure. The surge of dopamine creates a pleasurable sensation, prompting your brain to adapt by producing more dopamine receptors. Similar to how individuals with substance addictions build tolerance and need more of a substance for the same effect, you crave more junk food as you continue to consume it.

I understand your curiosity. So, let’s leave too much talk and focus on lifestyle decisions to control your junk food addiction.

Choose fruits and vegetables as snacks

Fruits and vegetables are rich in dietary fibers. They are packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and water. The fibers in these items can slow down the absorption of sugar in the bloodstream and control sugar crashes as well as food cravings. Additionally, these items are low in calories. So, they can help you maintain your weight.

Have a meal at home before going out

Typically, people turn to junk food when they’re away from home. Eating a nutritious meal beforehand reduces the unpredictability in your food choices, allowing you to better manage your consumption of unhealthy options.

Maintain Proper Hydration





Ensure you stay well-hydrated by drinking an ample amount of water during the day. Occasionally, thirst can be confused with hunger, resulting in unnecessary snacking.

Read Labels

Learn to read food labels carefully. Look for products with minimal ingredients and avoid those high in trans fats, added sugars, and excessive sodium.

Sleep Well

Make quality sleep a priority. Insufficient sleep can disturb the hormones responsible for regulating appetite, leading to heightened cravings for unhealthy foods.

Maintain Balanced Diet

Strive for dietary balance by incorporating a diverse range of food groups. This guarantees a broad spectrum of nutrients that contribute to overall well-being.

Opt for Healthier Snacks

When seeking a quick energy boost, select wholesome snacks such as nuts, yogurt, or fruit. These choices are more fulfilling and have fewer negative effects on health compared to junk food.

