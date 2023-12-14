The tragic suicide of Onoh Chukwuma Richard, a young man full of potential who lost N2.5 million in bets, sends shivers down the spine.

Sadly, this is not an isolated incident. The insidious grip of gambling addiction is claiming too many promising lives in Nigeria.

As a Nigerian youth myself, I have witnessed the alarming rise of betting among my peers.

While I dabbled in sports betting, I quickly recognized its harmful potential and stopped. My only win, a meager N11,000, served as a reminder that the odds are heavily stacked against bettors.

However, I only made smaller bets. Money that I knew I could lose. I’ll be dumb to spend a large portion of my money on betting because I know how hard I work for it.

While I exercised caution, many of my friends remain unrepentantly optimistic about winning big. They fail to see the illusory nature of their hopes.

Yet, that has not stopped Betting shops from springing up everywhere, their neon lights beckoning with the promise of quick riches. But beneath the veneer of excitement lies a dark reality.

Betting is not a game, it’s an addiction. It preys on hope, exploiting the desperation and vulnerability of individuals seeking a shortcut to financial freedom. The initial thrill of a win quickly turns into a relentless quest for the next big score, a chase that often leads to financial ruin, emotional distress, and in the worst cases, even suicide.

The story of Richard is not just his story; it represents the countless stories of young Nigerians battling this dangerous addiction.

It’s the heartbreaking story of Samuel Adegoke, a 200-level student of Electrical Electronic at the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State who earlier this year, committed suicide after losing his school fees and those of his friend to online sports betting.

It’s also the story of the breadwinner who gambles away his family’s savings, and the countless others who find solace in a losing game.

Betting has become a social cancer, eating away at the fabric of our society. It breeds hopelessness and despair, fueling crime and social unrest.

Countless hours spent in betting shops are not just lost hours; they are wasted opportunities, dreams left unrealized.

We cannot afford to be silent bystanders. This is a societal issue that demands our collective attention and action. Parents must have open conversations with their

children about the dangers of gambling.

Our media, religious and educational institutions, all need to contribute to this initiative.

Our Schools should as a matter of urgency incorporate responsible gambling awareness programs into their curriculum.

The government must play a crucial role in regulating this industry. Stricter regulations, age restrictions, and robust advertising controls are essential to limit the accessibility and allure of betting.

But the true change must come from within ourselves. We must break the stigma surrounding mental health and addiction.

We must encourage open dialogue, offer support and resources, and build a society where seeking help is not seen as a weakness but as a sign of strength.

The lives lost to betting are not just numbers on a screen; they are our friends, our brothers, our children. Their stories serve as a stark warning call. We must act now, before it’s too late. We must ensure that no more young lives are lost to the deadly grip of betting addiction.

As we confront this epidemic, let us remember that the true jackpot lies in the well-being and prosperity of our people, and together, we can secure a future where every Nigerian can bet on a brighter tomorrow without risking it all today.

Olufemi Peters, a public affairs specialist, writes via [email protected]

