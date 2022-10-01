Siju Iluyomade to lead sports personalities, celebrities, others in 2022 Arise Walk For Life

The season is here again as a distinguished woman of substance Dr Siju Iluyomade has come alive with the 14th edition of Arise Women, a humanitarian foundation activity, starting once again with Arise Walk, a global initiative specially dedicated to everyone across the globe to encourage sound health.

Slated for Saturday 15th October 2022, the Walk will be held in clusters across different parts of the world simultaneously.

This year’s Arise Walk is themed ‘Appointed To Live’, the initiative, conceived by Dr Siju, has always been experienced by thousands of individuals including prominent Nigerians and internationals in business, politics, entertainment and also the vineyard of the Lord regardless of faith or religion. We have it on good source made available to us by the organizers, this year’s main event will kick off with the Arise Golf Tournament on Friday, October 7 at the Lagos Ikoyi Club and it is expected to Tee-Off by 7 am. This is a new initiative to sensitize prominent Nigerians who are into the sport to support Arise in navigating several humanitarian projects proposed in assisting the less privileged in the country.

Also, Arise Walk of this year will be preceded by a Novelty football Match between Ex-Super Eagles stars like Peter Rufai, Daniel Amokachi, Samson Siasia, Yakubu Aiyegbeni and a host of their colleagues against a selected team. The match which comes up a day before Arise Walk, on Friday 14th of October 2022 is designed to promote the main event lined up, like the Arise Walk, Empowerment, Skills Acquisition programme for less privileged and the Arise Women Conference.

The Arise Walk as usual will witness prominent sports personalities, celebrities, and entertainers among the lots, with everyone joining to keep fit and as well drive home the theme of this year’s edition of Arise season, which is ‘Appointed To Live’. The Yearly health-awareness initiative, Arise Walk for Life will follow up on Saturday, October 15th 2022 globally and it will commence at 7:00 am in over 50 clusters across different African countries, including the United Kingdom, United States of America, Canada and Australia and several European countries. Each cluster will be having a minimum of 25 persons amongst whom are influencers and celebrities

Meanwhile, the Arise Women Conference will hold on Saturday 29th of October, at the Trinity Towers, City of David, RCCG, Oniru with prominent Nigerians in attendance to peak on varieties of issues, especially concerning Women’s leadership and empowerment among others.

